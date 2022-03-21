﻿
Transport disruptions impact Spanish steel industry, ArcelorMittal halts finishing lines

Monday, 21 March 2022 14:14:29 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the Spanish steelmakers association UNESID, the third day of stoppages in transportation due to a truck drivers’ strike is creating a greater impact than expected particularly for the domestic steel industry.

According to the statement, the problems in road transport add one more difficulty to the price of electricity and represent a brake on the recovery of activity after the pandemic.

UNESID said that the Spanish economy, and in particular the steel industry, need a quick solution to this problem so that a situation that is already tremendously delicate does not get worse, as a consequence of the energy crisis and the war in Ukraine.

In addition, Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal has stopped its finishing lines at its Gijon plant in Spain, due to lack of supplies as a result of the disruption of transportation. The company’s cold rolling mill and annealing line have already been halted. ArcelorMittal has also decided to stop its wire rod plants in Spain.


