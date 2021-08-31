﻿
Trade group seeks labor reforms to aid Brazilian mining segment

Tuesday, 31 August 2021 19:38:09 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The Minas Gerais state federation of industries, FIEMG, seeks to approve a draft law, known as MP 1045, that extends labor shifts, allows contract suspensions, and changes other labor rules, according to a media report by Veja.

The proposed draft law allows workers in the mining industry, including the state’s iron ore sector, to work longer shifts, from six, currently, to twelve hours daily, and from 144 weekly hours to 180 hours per week. On the other hand, miners and iron ore workers might work longer shifts working three days a week, instead of six.

FIEMG is pressuring Brazil’s Senate to vote and pass the draft law, the media report said. The draft law did not get priority so far, and a rapporteur had just been assigned recently.


