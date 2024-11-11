Toyota to invest $1.45 billion to strengthen its two plants in Mexico

The Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corporation will invest $1.45 billion this year to strengthen its operations in Mexico, in its two production plants. In addition, Minister of Economy, Marcelo Ebrard, met with executives from 12 Japanese companies to support their investments in the country.

Inside the Toyota plant in Guanajuato, the Mexican Metalsa inaugurated a $180 million plant to manufacture more than 300,000 chassis for the Tacoma pickup model for the two plants.

Toyota in Mexico is the seventh largest vehicle producer and the sixth largest vehicle exporter in Mexico.

Separately, the Ministry of Economy reported that Ebrard met with the executives of 12 Japanese companies to request more investment in Mexico and promised to meet with them every two months to evaluate progress on new investment plans.