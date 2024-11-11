 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Toyota...

Toyota to invest $1.45 billion to strengthen its two plants in Mexico

Monday, 11 November 2024 11:14:39 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corporation will invest $1.45 billion this year to strengthen its operations in Mexico, in its two production plants. In addition, Minister of Economy, Marcelo Ebrard, met with executives from 12 Japanese companies to support their investments in the country.

Inside the Toyota plant in Guanajuato, the Mexican Metalsa inaugurated a $180 million plant to manufacture more than 300,000 chassis for the Tacoma pickup model for the two plants.

Toyota in Mexico is the seventh largest vehicle producer and the sixth largest vehicle exporter in Mexico.

Separately, the Ministry of Economy reported that Ebrard met with the executives of 12 Japanese companies to request more investment in Mexico and promised to meet with them every two months to evaluate progress on new investment plans.


Tags: Mexico North America Automotive 

Similar articles

China's MG Motor to invest $1.0 billion in Mexico

07 Nov | Steel News

AMDA vehicle sales in Mexico to exceed 1.5 million in 2024

07 Nov | Steel News

Mexican vehicle production sees increase in October

07 Nov | Steel News

New vehicle sales in Mexico up 7.0 percent in October

05 Nov | Steel News

AMDA applauds initiative to stop massive import of used cars from the US to Mexico

04 Nov | Steel News

German Audi to move production from Belgium to Mexico

01 Nov | Steel News

Mexican Mexstamp begins construction of its second automotive stamping plant

22 Oct | Steel News

Volkswagen, Audi and 17 suppliers in Mexico paralyzed by hurricane Milton

21 Oct | Steel News

French companies to invest $3.3 billion in automotive and green hydrogen in Mexico

21 Oct | Steel News

German company Bosch expands operations in Mexico with $250 million

17 Oct | Steel News