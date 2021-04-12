Tombador Iron signs multiple logistics contracts to export iron ore from Brazil

Monday, 12 April 2021 00:51:59 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Australian company Tombador Iron said on Monday it has signed several logistics contracts to help it export iron ore out of its Tombador mine in Bahia state, Brazil.

The company said the project is pending regulatory approval and it may commence iron ore output by Q2 this year. Tombador signed a contract with VLI Multimodal, which will stockpile the company’s future iron ore output, and will then export the product overseas.

“VLI will provide stockpile storage capacity, material handling and ship loading services, sufficient for loading initial shipments of 35,000 mt, with the option to expand the port storage capacity,” Tombador said in a document filing.

Additionally, the company has also signed a separate contract with Polimodallog Logistica e Transportes to provide truck haulage services.

“They will cart the iron ore lump and fines products approximately 700km (434.95 miles) from the Tombador mine to Aracaju Port. The company will work with Polimodal to mobilize an initial fleet of trucks in line with licensing, to build a product stockpile at Aracaju for the company’s export shipments,” the company said.