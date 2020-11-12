﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Brazilian audit court allows concession of railway section that will transport iron ore

Thursday, 12 November 2020 21:18:00 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The Brazilian audit court, TCU, has allowed the concession of a railway stretch that will be used to transport iron ore, the ministry of infrastructure said this week.

The court allowed the 35-year concession, which should draw BRL 3.3 billion in private investments and 65,000 direct and indirect jobs.

The stretch connects the cities of Ilheus to Caetité, both in the northeast state of Bahia. The so-called Fiol 1 stretch is part of a larger railway that aims to become a means of transportation for iron ore in Bahia state.


Tags: iron ore  Brazil  South America  mining  raw mat  freight  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

04  Nov

Vale on track to stabilize iron ore output
03  Nov

Brazilian mining companies to spend $2.2 billion to decommission dams
29  Oct

Vale to commence decommissioning works at its Doutor dam
22  Oct

Anglo American Brazil sees iron ore output in Q3 decline at its Minas-Rio site
15  Oct

Vale hires Hidrovias do Brasil to transport 3.2 million mt of iron ore in 2021