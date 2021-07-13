MRS signs contract addendum to transport iron ore for Brazil’s CSN

Tuesday, 13 July 2021 23:10:54 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian logistics company MRS has signed a contract addendum with local steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSN) to transport pellets and iron ore for the steel producer, CSN said this week.

The company, which is one of the controlling shareholders at MRS, along with Vale, will pay BRL 240 million ($46.4 million) per year for the updated contract, which will now expire on November 30, 2026.

MRS said the contract addendum includes new origins for the transportation of pellets, iron ore, coal, as well as other products, and covers minimum revenues which weren’t realized in 2020 due to Covid-19.