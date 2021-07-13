﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

MRS signs contract addendum to transport iron ore for Brazil’s CSN

Tuesday, 13 July 2021 23:10:54 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian logistics company MRS has signed a contract addendum with local steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSN) to transport pellets and iron ore for the steel producer, CSN said this week.

The company, which is one of the controlling shareholders at MRS, along with Vale, will pay BRL 240 million ($46.4 million) per year for the updated contract, which will now expire on November 30, 2026.

MRS said the contract addendum includes new origins for the transportation of pellets, iron ore, coal, as well as other products, and covers minimum revenues which weren’t realized in 2020 due to Covid-19.


Tags: Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (CSN)  iron ore  South America  raw mat  mining  Brazil  freight  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

13  Jul

Vale concludes decommissioning works at Fernandinho dam
29  Jun

Jangada obtains trial mining license for vanadium project in Brazil
21  Jun

Vale reduces risk level of Sul Inferior dam
18  Jun

Vale may resume Timbopeba mine using unmanned trains
15  Jun

CSN Mineração to keep strong cash generation on high iron ore prices