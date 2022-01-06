﻿
English
Brazilian regulator approves operation of Samarco’s terminal in Espirito Santo state

Thursday, 06 January 2022 22:52:50 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian waterway regulator Antaq has allowed local pellet producer Samarco to fully operate its Ponta Ubú Maritime Terminal, according to a government filing this week.

Antaq said Samarco, which is jointly owned by Vale and BHP Billiton, can use the terminal for international purposes. The regulator said the terminal, located in the city of Anchieta, Espirito Santo state, fully meets the proper conditions for international port operations.

With Antaq’s approval, Samarco is now able to move solid and liquid cargoes.


