Tombador Iron obtains operating license for Brazilian mine

Tuesday, 25 May 2021 20:43:50 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Australian-listed iron ore company Tombador Iron said Bahia state environment regulator, Inema, has granted a five-year operating license for its Tombador project in Brazil.

The company said the operating license was granted on May 20, 2021, and was published at the Bahia state official gazette. Tombador Iron it has already commenced the production of “high-grade hematite” at its Tombador site.

“(The) ore is being crushed and lump and fines products are being stockpiled. The products will soon be trucked to the Port, building a stockpile for the first shipment. Tombador is working with its trading partner Trafigura, to schedule the first shipments expected to be in the third quarter of 2021,” the company said in a statement.

Additionally, Tombador Iron has also appointed Stephen Quantrill as a company’s non-executive director. He will work with the board of directors, the company’s CEO, Gabriela Oliva, as well as the Australian and the Brazilian teams, to “ensure that the company transitions smoothly to production and sale of high-quality iron ore in the global market,” the company said.