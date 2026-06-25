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TKAS Auto Steel Plate (Shanghai) established on June 22

Thursday, 25 June 2026 09:36:45 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

On June 22, TKAS Auto Steel Plate (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., wholly-owned by TAGAL (TKAS Auto Steel Co., Ltd.) - a pioneering joint venture between Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe AG from Germany and Angang Steel Co., Ltd. from China, was established. The new company specializes in sales of high-quality hot dip galvanized (HDG) steel sheets for the automotive industry.

Sun Yu is the legal representative of TKAS Auto Steel Plate (Shanghai), which has a registered capital of RMB 100 million ($14.7 million).

The business scope of TKAS Auto Steel Plate (Shanghai) includes wholesale and retail sale of auto parts, sales of metal materials and sales of metal products.


Tags: Plate Flats China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

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