Thyssenkrupp Steel and Mubea sign MoU for carbon-reduced steel supply

Germany-based Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe has announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with German automotive supplier Mubea for the supply of low-carbon steel produced at the planned direct reduction plant in Duisburg, scheduled to be commenced in 2026.

This agreement is the first official memorandum of understanding for the supply of carbon-reduced bluemint® steel. The bluemint® recycled steel can show a reduction in carbon emissions of 64 percent, compared with the conventional blast furnace process.

Mubea aims to be climate-neutral as early as 2035 and to reduce the total carbon emissions of its business activities by at least 25 percent as early as 2025.