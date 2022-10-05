﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Thyssenkrupp Steel and Mubea sign MoU for carbon-reduced steel supply

Wednesday, 05 October 2022 13:33:46 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Germany-based Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe has announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with German automotive supplier Mubea for the supply of low-carbon steel produced at the planned direct reduction plant in Duisburg, scheduled to be commenced in 2026.

This agreement is the first official memorandum of understanding for the supply of carbon-reduced bluemint® steel. The bluemint® recycled steel can show a reduction in carbon emissions of 64 percent, compared with the conventional blast furnace process.

Mubea aims to be climate-neutral as early as 2035 and to reduce the total carbon emissions of its business activities by at least 25 percent as early as 2025.


Tags: Germany European Union Steelmaking ThyssenKrupp 

Similar articles

Thyssenkrupp to invest in first direct reduction plant in Duisburg

09 Sep | Steel News

ThyssenKrupp sees lower net profit in Q3, sales forecast rises for FY 2021-22

11 Aug | Steel News

Thyssenkrupp faces risk of suspension amid natural gas supply shortage

01 Aug | Steel News

Thyssenkrupp supplies carbon-reduced steel to Gebhardt-Stahl

29 Jul | Steel News

Thyssenkrupp and BP collaborate to support decarbonization

13 Jul | Steel News

Thyssenkrupp’s logistics unit to become independent

03 Jun | Steel News

Thyssenkrupp starts building scrap processing plant in Duisburg

25 Apr | Steel News

Thyssenkrupp cuts working hours for 1,300 employees in steel production

19 Apr | Steel News

Thyssenkrupp orders digital system for new slab storage yard

30 Mar | Steel News

Steag to supply green hydrogen to Thyssenkrupp’s Duisburg plant

23 Mar | Steel News