Thyssenkrupp starts building scrap processing plant in Duisburg

Monday, 25 April 2022 15:40:58 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Germany-based steelmaker Thyssenkrupp has announced that it has started construction of a scrap processing plant in Duisburg.

The plant will produce a high-quality recycled raw material intended for use in the Duisburg blast furnaces of Thyssenkrupp. The new plant will be able to produce up to 260,000 mt of carbon-reduced bluemint® recycled steel.

The processing plant is part of the REDERS project (reduced carbon emissions through increased recycling quota in the steelmaking process) funded by the state of North Rhine-Westphalia to the amount of €6.4 million.


