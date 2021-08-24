﻿
English
Thyssenkrupp orders electric strip annealing and insulating line for Bochum site

Tuesday, 24 August 2021
       

German plantmaker SMS group has announced that it will supply an electric strip annealing and insulating line to German-based thyssenkrupp Steel Europe for its Bochum site.

With this line, as of 2024, thyssenkrupp will have an annual production capacity of more than 200,000 mt of non-grain-oriented electric strip which will mainly be used to produce efficient electric motors and generators for electric vehicles, for example. The finished product will have a width from 700 to 1,350 mm and a thickness between 0.2 and 1.0 mm.

According to the statement, the line has a resource-saving processes and high degree of automation and digitalization.


