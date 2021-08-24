Thyssenkrupp orders electric strip annealing and insulating line for Bochum site

Tuesday, 24 August 2021 10:02:20 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

German plantmaker SMS group has announced that it will supply an electric strip annealing and insulating line to German-based thyssenkrupp Steel Europe for its Bochum site.

With this line, as of 2024, thyssenkrupp will have an annual production capacity of more than 200,000 mt of non-grain-oriented electric strip which will mainly be used to produce efficient electric motors and generators for electric vehicles, for example. The finished product will have a width from 700 to 1,350 mm and a thickness between 0.2 and 1.0 mm.

According to the statement, the line has a resource-saving processes and high degree of automation and digitalization.