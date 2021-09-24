Thyssenkrupp’s new forging line at Homburg plant starts production

﻿
Germany-based steelmaker thyssenkrupp has announced that its new forging line at the Homburg plant in the country’s Saarland region started producing the first sample parts for truck chassis components in September. The company invested €80 million to expand the product portfolio. 

The new line can produce 360,000 forged components per year and will be able to make different large-scale products. In addition, the new line will be the next step in the ongoing efforts to reduce energy consumption in production. According to the company’s statement, the energy consumption per ton of produced products was reduced by 40 percent over the last ten years at the Homburg plant. With the new line, the plant will further develop energy efficiency in forging.

Thyssenkrupp’s forging business currently employs around 6,800 people and the new investment will secure employment at the production site for the upcoming years. The construction of the forging line started in February 2020.

The company aims to further grow and diversify its product portfolio over the upcoming years in reaction to the changing market environment.


