Thyssenkrupp and Wälzholz sign MoU for carbon-reduced steel supply

Monday, 24 October 2022 11:30:04 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Germany-based steelmaker thyssenkrupp Steel Europe has announced that thyssenkrupp Hohenlimburg and German high-quality cold-rolled steel strip and profile manufacturer Wälzholz GmbH & Co. have signed a memorandum of understanding for the supply of carbon-reduced bluemint® Steel from 2023 onward.

The quantities of carbon-reduced steel purchased by Waelzholz are set to increase step by step up to 2030. The steel will be supplied as unpickled and pickled precision strip up to a width of 720 mm.

Both partners are pursuing the same goal: sustainable and climate-friendly production. With bluemint® Steel, thyssenkrupp Hohenlimburg is already offering steel products with around 70 percent lower carbon intensity.