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Thailand extends AD duty on wire rod from China

Monday, 06 July 2026 16:07:42 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Thailand’s Committee of Dumping and Subsidy has announced that it has decided to extend the antidumping (AD) duty on certain high carbon alloy steel wire rod imports from China for another five years.

The committee concluded that terminating the measure would likely lead to the continuation or recurrence of dumping and injury to Thailand's domestic industry, and therefore decided to extend the antidumping duties for an additional five-year period. Accordingly, the products will remain subject to antidumping duties at the range of 12.26- 36.79 percent.

The notice states that imports intended for export-oriented manufacturing, bonded warehouse operations and other customs procedures specified under Thai regulations remain exempt from the antidumping duties.

The products subject to antidumping duties currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7213.91.90.21, 7213.91.90.22, 7213.91.90.32, 7213.91.90.31, 7213.91.90.51, 7213.99.90.21, 7213.99.90.22, 7213.99.90.32, 7213.99.90.31, 7213.99.90.51, 7227.90.10.02, 7227.90.10.52, 7227.90.90.02, 7227.90.90.03, 7227.90.90.04, 7227.90.90.43, 7227.90.90.44, 7227.90.90.45, 7227.90.90.46, and 7227.90.90.51.


Tags: Wire Rod Longs Thailand Southeast Asia Quotas & Duties 

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