Thailand launches sunset review on wire rod imports from China

Tuesday, 20 May 2025 14:52:43 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Thailand’s Ministry of Commerce has announced that it has initiated a sunset review of antidumping duties on high carbon wire rods imported from China. The ministry will assess whether lifting the current duties would harm the domestic industry.

The duties on the products in question were originally imposed in 2014. Additionally, in May 2020 the ministry extended the duration of the duties for another five years. The current antidumping duties are in the range of 12.26-36.79 percent.

The products with 0.76-0.92 percent carbon content, measuring less than 14 mm in diameter, currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7213.9130.021, 7213.9130.022, 7213.9130.030, 7213.9130.031, 7213.9130.090, 7213.9190.021, 7213.9190.022, 7213.9190.030, 7213.9190.031, 7213.9190.090, 7227.4010.052, 7227.4010.090, 7227.9090.050, 7227.4090.051, 7227.4090.052, 7227.4090.053, 7227.4090.054, 7227.4090.055, 7227.4090.056, 7227.4090.059, and 7227.9000.090.

In 2024, Thailand imported 222,242 mt of wire rod from China.


