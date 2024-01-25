Ternium México receives inspection from environmental authorities

Thursday, 25 January 2024 23:20:59 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The unit in Mexico of the Latin American giant Ternium reported that in recent days it received a group of inspectors from the Environmental Prosecutor's Office of the Environment Secretariat of Nuevo León, after citizens reported on social networks alleged columns of smoke or gasses in one of the steel plants in the vicinity of the state capital.

After a two-day inspection by the environmental authority, Ternium reported in a statement that "the generation of emissions of water vapor into the atmosphere from equipment called 'cooling towers' is confirmed, using treated water for this purpose."

The reports of the alleged contamination by citizens of the state capital come at a time when the state government legally sued the state oil company Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) for contaminating the city with its refinery located in Cadereyta, located 27 miles north. east of Monterrey.

Last week, a citizen shared images on social networks in which it visually looked like a column of grayish smoke from the Ternium plant.

In this regard, the company pointed out that its processes do not vary during the day or night. However, he said that low temperatures at night cause water vapor to be more visible and reiterated that these water vapor emissions are harmless to health.

Ternium said that in Mexico they have invested more than $300 million in environmental improvements with the modernization of equipment with cutting-edge technology focused on sustainability, which meets the strictest international standards.