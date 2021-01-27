Ternium Brazil resumes delayed coal project

Wednesday, 27 January 2021 19:44:13 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Ternium Brazil, the slab subsidiary of Latin America-focused steelmaker group Ternium, has resumed its delayed Pulverized Coal Injection (PCI) project, the company said.

Ternium Brazil said the project will allow it to increase pulverized coal injection capacity at its blast furnaces. As a result, the company will replace part of the coke it uses in steelmaking, which is more expensive.

The steelmaker said the use of a PCI equipment will reduce operational costs to produce pig iron. The PCI works were expected to be completed by end-2020, but the company is now eyeing a July 2021 start-up for the equipment.

Ternium Brazil said it halted the project for six months due to Covid-19. The project is now 58 percent complete.