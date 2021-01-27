﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Ternium Brazil resumes delayed coal project

Wednesday, 27 January 2021 19:44:13 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Ternium Brazil, the slab subsidiary of Latin America-focused steelmaker group Ternium, has resumed its delayed Pulverized Coal Injection (PCI) project, the company said.

Ternium Brazil said the project will allow it to increase pulverized coal injection capacity at its blast furnaces. As a result, the company will replace part of the coke it uses in steelmaking, which is more expensive.

The steelmaker said the use of a PCI equipment will reduce operational costs to produce pig iron. The PCI works were expected to be completed by end-2020, but the company is now eyeing a July 2021 start-up for the equipment.

Ternium Brazil said it halted the project for six months due to Covid-19. The project is now 58 percent complete.


Tags: Brazil  South America  raw mat  coking coal  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

25  Jan

Vale hires banks to sell Mozambique coal assets, updates on Brumadinho settlement
22  Jan

Vale says incident at terminal not affecting iron ore supplies
18  Jan

Brazilian court allows logistics company to resume transport of Vale’s iron ore
11  Jan

New details reported for Samarco’s first iron ore pellet shipment
08  Jan

Vale to report strong results in 2021 despite limited output