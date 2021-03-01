Ternium Argentina sees profit surge in Q4 2020

Monday, 01 March 2021 20:30:27 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Argentinian steelmaker Ternium Argentina, formerly known as Ternium Siderar, saw its net profit in Q4 2020 spike 407.2 percent, year-over-year, ARS 14.12 billion ($156.7 million), the company said.

Ternium Argentina said net revenues in Q4 2020 reached ARS 50.39 billion ($559.3 million), 71.8 percent up, year-over-year. Steel sales volumes in Q4 2020 was 651,300 mt, 13.8 percent up, year-over-year.

As for the full-year 2020, Ternium Argentina said net profit totaled ARS 18.86 billion ($209.4 million), 70 percent up, year-over-year.

USD = ARS 90.08 (March 1)