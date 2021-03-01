﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Ternium Argentina sees profit surge in Q4 2020

Monday, 01 March 2021 20:30:27 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Argentinian steelmaker Ternium Argentina, formerly known as Ternium Siderar, saw its net profit in Q4 2020 spike 407.2 percent, year-over-year, ARS 14.12 billion ($156.7 million), the company said.

Ternium Argentina said net revenues in Q4 2020 reached ARS 50.39 billion ($559.3 million), 71.8 percent up, year-over-year. Steel sales volumes in Q4 2020 was 651,300 mt, 13.8 percent up, year-over-year.

As for the full-year 2020, Ternium Argentina said net profit totaled ARS 18.86 billion ($209.4 million), 70 percent up, year-over-year.

USD = ARS 90.08 (March 1)


Tags: South America  Argentina  fin. Reports  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

26  Feb

Vale swings to profit in Q4 2020
19  Feb

Argentinian crude steel production increases 24.3 percent in January
18  Feb

Gerdau’s Peruvian subsidiary sees profit spike in Q4 2020
12  Feb

Shougang Hierro Peru sees profit rise 136 percent in Q4
11  Feb

ArcelorMittal Brazil reports stronger operating income in Q4 2020