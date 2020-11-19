Ternium Argentina nearly doubles profit in Q3

Thursday, 19 November 2020 21:04:29 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Argentinian steelmaker Ternium Argentina, formerly known as Ternium Siderar, saw its net profit in Q3 this year rise 99.4 percent, year-over-year, from ARS 2.70 billion ($33.6 million) in Q3 2019 to ARS 5.38 billion ($67.7 million) in Q3 this year.

Net revenues in Q3 this year rose 44.1 percent, year-over-year, to ARS 37.9 billion ($472.3 million). Steel sales volumes in Q3 reached 608,400 mt, up from 511,500 mt in Q3 2019 and from 405,200 mt in Q2 this year.

The company said that out of the 608,400 mt of steel it sold in Q3, 512,800 mt was supplied to the domestic market, while the remaining 95,600 mt was exported.12

USD = ARS 80.2 (November 19)