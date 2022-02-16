Ternium Argentina sees net profit surge 157.8 percent in Q4 2021

Wednesday, 16 February 2022 21:46:26 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Ternium Argentina, the local subsidiary of steelmaker Ternium, saw its net profit in Q4 2021 rise 157.8 percent, year-over-year, to ARS 36.4 billion ($341.7 million).

The company said net revenues in Q4 2021 increased 87 percent, year-over-year, to ARS 94.2 billion ($834.3 million).

Steel sales volumes in Q4 2021 reached 615,000 mt, 5.5 percent down, year-over-year. Out of total steel sales volumes in Q4 2021, 576,700 mt was supplied to the domestic market, and 38,300 mt to the export market.

USD = ARS 106.57 (February 16)