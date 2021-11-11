﻿
English
Ternium Argentina sees profit spike in Q3

Thursday, 11 November 2021 20:05:59 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Ternium Argentina, the local subsidiary of Latin America-focused steelmaker Ternium, saw its net profit in Q3 this year spike to ARS 43.33 billion ($432.5 million) from ARS 5.38 billion ($53.7 million) in Q3 2020, the company said.

Net revenues in Q3 rose 151.4 percent, year-over-year, to ARS 95.35 billion ($951.8 million). Steel sales volumes in Q3 grew 8.1 percent, year-over-year, to 657,900 mt. Out of this total, Ternium Argentina exported 72,300 mt of steel in Q3, down from 95,600 mt in Q3 2020.

USD = ARS 100.1 (Nov. 11)


