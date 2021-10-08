Tenova to supply new walking beam furnace to India’s Jindal United Steel

Friday, 08 October 2021 12:32:27 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Italy-based Tenova, a Techint Group company specialized in innovative solutions for the metals and mining industries, has announced that it will supply a new walking beam furnace to India-based stainless steel producer Jindal United Steel Limited (JUSL).

The furnace, which has been designed to produce stainless steel products, as well as the carbon and low carbon steel, austenitic and ferrite families, in order to comply with JUSL’s various production needs, guarantees optimum thermal quality of products, maximum efficiency, high performances and ease of maintenance.