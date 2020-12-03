Tenova to supply new EAF to Valburna’s plant in Canada

Thursday, 03 December 2020 16:15:48 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Italy-based Tenova, a Techint Group company specialized in innovative solutions for the metals and mining industries, has announced it will supply a new electric arc furnace to be installed at Canada-based specialty steel producer Valburna ASW Inc.’s plant located in Welland, Canada.

The new EAF, which will replace the existing one, will allow an increase in the plant’s hourly melt shop production rate and in effectiveness in the production of high quality steel and stainless steel.

Tenova will also provide the associated auxiliary equipment, the material handling system, and the complete automation system. The new automation system guarantees the correct and effective production of different steel grades. In addition, the system complies with the most stringent safety standards. The new EAF will reduce the electrical consumption.