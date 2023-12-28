Tenaris will build second wind power plant in Buenos Aires

Thursday, 28 December 2023 19:00:58 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Tenaris, the producer of seamless steel piping of the Techint group, announced investments of $214 million to build a second wind power plant in Olavarría, province of Buenos Aires.

The plant will have a 91.5 megawatts of power, and its construction is expected to be concluded in two years.

When operating at full capacity, the new power plant will allow the Tenaris plant of Campana, in Argentina, to receive all its energy requirements from renewable sources.

In November, the first wind power plant of Tenaris, also located in the province of Buenos Aires, has started operations, with 103.2 megawatts, resulting from investments estimated at $203 million.