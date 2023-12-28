﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Tenaris will build second wind power plant in Buenos Aires

Thursday, 28 December 2023 19:00:58 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Tenaris, the producer of seamless steel piping of the Techint group, announced investments of $214 million to build a second wind power plant in Olavarría, province of Buenos Aires.

The plant will have a 91.5 megawatts of power, and its construction is expected to be concluded in two years.

When operating at full capacity, the new power plant will allow the Tenaris plant of Campana, in Argentina, to receive all its energy requirements from renewable sources.

In November, the first wind power plant of Tenaris, also located in the province of Buenos Aires, has started operations, with 103.2 megawatts, resulting from investments estimated at $203 million.


Tags: Brazil North America 

Similar articles

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price increases week-on-week

26 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Sinobras starts operations at capacity expansion in Brazil

04 Dec | Steel News

CSN posts $19.6 million net profit for Q3

14 Nov | Steel News

US and Brazil negotiate to remove trade barriers

08 Nov | Steel News

Brazilian arm of ArcelorMittal receives approval to evaluate new rolling mill

31 Oct | Steel News

Brazilian HRC export price declines slightly from two weeks ago

06 Oct | Flats and Slab

Gerdau halts operation of Brazilian plant

04 Oct | Steel News

Brazilian export slab price expected to rise

29 Sep | Flats and Slab

Brazilian court suspends blocking of Usiminas account

25 Sep | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price declines from last week

19 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials