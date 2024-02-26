﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Brazilian crude steel production increases slightly in January

Monday, 26 February 2024 21:34:56 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian production of crude steel has reached 2.716 million mt in January, 0.4 percent more than in January 2023, according to the Brazilian steel institute IABr.

Under the same comparative basis, production of rolled products increased by 8.0 percent to 1.97 million mt, with the production of flat products increasing by 9.9 percent to 1.18 million mt and the production of long products increasing by 5.4 percent to 794,000 mt.

Similarly, domestic sales of steel products increased by 1.5 percent to 1.6 million mt and the apparent consumption of steel products increased by 1.4 percent to 1.9 million mt, while exports increased by 1.8 percent to 967,000 mt and imports declined by 2.9 percent to 367,000 mt.

When comparing to December 2023, the crude steel production increased by 8.1 percent, the domestic sales increased by 11.8 percent, exports increased by 14.8 percent, apparent consumption increased by 1.6 percent and imports declined by 28.2 percent.

According to IABr, despite the reduction in January, imports in 2024 will maintain the high volumes of 2023, mostly derived from imports of steel products at dumping prices.

The Brazilian steel industry maintains expectations of the adoption by authorities of a 25 percent import tax for steel products, against an average 12 percent today.


Tags: Crude Steel Brazil North America Consumption Production 

Similar articles

German crude steel output increases by 4.9 percent in January

27 Feb | Steel News

US raw steel production up 0.3 percent week-on-week

26 Feb | Steel News

EC okays German state funding for ArcelorMittal’s decarbonization efforts

26 Feb | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output up 4.0 percent in January from December

26 Feb | Steel News

Turkey’s OYAK Mining Metallurgy Group sees lower net profit and output in 2023

26 Feb | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output up 1.5 percent in mid-February

26 Feb | Steel News

World crude steel output down 1.6 percent in January

23 Feb | Steel News

Metinvest’s pig iron and crude steel output down in 2023

21 Feb | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output up 2.64 percent in early February

21 Feb | Steel News

US raw steel production up 0.6 percent week-on-week

20 Feb | Steel News