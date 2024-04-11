﻿
English
Brazilian manufacturing industry indicators improve in first two months

Thursday, 11 April 2024
       

Indicators within Brazil’s manufacturing industry mostly improved during the first two months of 2024, when compared to the same period in 2023.

Net sales, employment rate, working hours, volume of salaries and average salaries have improved, while the utilization rate of the production capacity was stable.

When comparing February and January 2024, the number of working hours increased by 2.3 percent, the employment rate increased by 0.5 percent, the volume of salaries was stable, the average of salaries declined by 0.5 percent, and the utilization rate of the production capacity has reached 78.7 percent in February, against 78.5 percent in January and 78.2 percent in February 2023.

According to the industry association CNI, the utilization rate of the manufacturing industry remains above its historical average, showing an upward trend over the last months, reflecting the optimism among industrial entrepreneurs.


