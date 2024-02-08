﻿
English
Brazilian automotive production declines in January

Thursday, 08 February 2024 21:51:50 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Brazil’s automotive production (cars, trucks and buses) reached 152,600 mt in January, 11.1 percent less than in December, and 0.1 percent less than in January 2023, according to the sector association ANFAVEA.

Domestic sales totaled 161,600 units in January, 35.0 percent less than in December and 13.1 percent more than in January 2023.

Exports in January totaled 18,800 units, 26.6 percent less than in December and 43.3 percent less than in January 2023.

According to ANFAVEA president Marcos de Lima Leite, in 2024, auto production is expected to increase from 2023 by 6.2 percent to 2.47 million units, with domestic sales increasing by 6.1 percent to 2.45 million units and the exports increasing by 0.7 percent to 385,000 units.


