Brazilian automotive production increases in November

Thursday, 08 December 2022 21:20:49 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazil produced 215,800 vehicles (cars, trucks and buses) in November, against 206,000 units in October, according to the sector association Anfavea. On yearly basis, the production increased by 5.0 percent from November 2021.

Over the first 11 months of 2022, the production has increased on yearly basis by 6.9 percent to 2.18 million units.

Domestic sales have reached 204,000 units in October, against 180,900 units in October. Over the first 11 months of 2022, domestic sales declined on yearly basis by 1.3 percent to 1,943,800 units.

Exports have reached 43,400 units in November, against 42,800 units in October, while over the first 11 months of the year, exports have increased on yearly basis by 34.3 percent to 450,000 units.

According to Anfavea, for the second consecutive month Mexico surpassed Argentina as the main destination of the Brazilian vehicle exports, reflecting the exchange restrictions currently faced by Argentina.