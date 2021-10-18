﻿
Tenaris and Sandvik extend partnership in OCTG technologies

Monday, 18 October 2021 13:36:38 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Luxembourg-headquartered international steel pipe producer Tenaris has announced that it has signed a new five-year agreement with Swedish high-technology engineering and steelmaking group Sandvik for the supply of OCTG and specialty steel alloys to serve the oil and gas market. This agreement extends the companies’ nearly 20-year alliance.

According to Tenaris’s statement, the renewed agreement combines Sandvik’s ability in material technology and the development of corrosion-resistant steel alloys with Tenaris’s abilitiy in the manufacture of high quality, high performing OCTG. 

The strategic partnership between Tenaris and Sandvik started in 2003 to add value to the oil and gas industry through joint research, product development, and the manufacture of specialized tubular solutions, SteelOrbis understands.


