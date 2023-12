Monday, 04 December 2023 11:08:40 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Luxembourg-based steel tube producer Tenaris has announced that it has completed the acquisition of Canadian materials technology company Mattr’s pipe coating business unit for $182.6 million.

The business acquired includes nine plants located in Canada, Mexico, Norway, Indonesia, the UAE and the US. The business also includes R&D facilities in Canada and Norway and a wide product portfolio.