Teck Resources inks coking coal shipment deal with Westshore Terminals

Wednesday, 26 August 2020 17:28:19 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Canadian mining firm Teck Resources has announced it has signed a new non-binding agreement with Vancouver-based Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership on the proposed terms for the shipment of coking coal following the expiry of the current agreement on March 31, 2021.

Accordingly, the agreement will provide for the shipment of an annual 5-7 million mt of coking coal at fixed loading charges. The 5-7 million mt of coking coal volume will apply for the nine months from April to December 2021 and for each 12-month period in subsequent years until the agreed volume is shipped. Teck will ship 32.25 million mt of coking coal under the agreement.