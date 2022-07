Wednesday, 13 July 2022 12:10:26 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Canadian mining firm Teck Resources has announced its unaudited sales volumes of coking coal in the second quarter of the current year.

Accordingly, in the April-June period this year the company sold 6.3 million mt of coking coal, which corresponds to the previously announced guidance of 6.3-6.7 million mt. Furthermore, record FOB-based prices for steelmaking coal contributed to the increase in the company's average realized steelmaking coal price in the second quarter to $453/mt.