﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Tata Steel UK’s blast furnace improvement program to cut carbon emissions

Tuesday, 13 December 2022 13:32:20 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Tata Steel UK, subsidiary of Indian steel producer Tata Steel, has announced a program of improvements at blast furnaces that will reduce the plant’s carbon footprint by about 160,000 mt of CO2 a year. That amount is equal to the annual emissions from nearly 100,000 cars or the energy used by around 50,000 households.

The two Port Talbot furnaces, which produce around 3.6 million mt of liquid iron annually, are powered by high pressure ‘hot blast’ air that is superheated to temperatures of more than 1,100°C.

“Stoves are absolutely critical to the running of our blast furnaces. Any loss of efficiency in heating the air means we either have to use more gas than is optimum, or we have to replace that lost energy by using more metallurgical coke to chemically reduce the iron ore inside the furnaces. This program of activity will make a significant difference to our carbon footprint, our energy costs and our operational stability and efficiency,” said Andrew McGregor, Tata Steel project manager.

The continuous improvement program of work in three of the seven stoves will upgrade the burners that generate heat, with two new units with the best available technology being installed.


Tags: UK Europe Steelmaking Tata Steel 

Similar articles

Tata Steel to install digital scanning technology into BF No. 5 at Port Talbot

21 Nov | Steel News

Tata Steel UK reduces energy use and carbon footprint at Port Talbot with laser technology

18 Oct | Steel News

Tata Steel UK agrees with Danieli Corus to repair hot blast stoves

24 Aug | Steel News

Tata Steel UK upgrades continuous annealing line at Trostre plant

29 Jul | Steel News

Tata Steel may shut Port Talbot without UK government financial help for transition

22 Jul | Steel News

Tata Steel UK to build new slitting line at Hartlepool mill

15 Jun | Steel News

Tata Steel UK to replace one of two cold mills at Corby site to cut energy use

11 Apr | Steel News

Chinese group Jingye expresses interest in acquiring Tata Steel UK

05 Oct | Steel News

Liberty is interested in Tata Steel’s Port Talbot plant

18 Aug | Steel News

UK government is set to give loan to Tata Steel

24 Jun | Steel News