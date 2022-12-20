Tata Steel UK to reduce operations at peak times to ease electricity grid pressure

Tuesday, 20 December 2022 17:14:58 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Tata Steel UK, subsidiary of Indian steel producer Tata Steel, has announced that it will be voluntarily slowing or pausing some of its operations for hours at a time on particularly cold evenings this winter to reduce the pressure on energy companies trying to meet high consumer demand.

The company will slow down or pause some of its energy-intensive production lines such as rolling mills and coating lines during peak periods.

In addition, the Port Talbot steelworks may be able to supply electricity to the grid during these periods as it has its own power generating capacity through the use of its on-site process gases.