Tata Steel: UK needs more than 10 million mt of steel to become energy sufficient

Thursday, 05 January 2023 15:03:54 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Tata Steel UK, subsidiary of Indian steel producer Tata Steel, has published new research revealing the UK will need more than 10 million mt of steel over the coming years to become more energy sufficient.

Accordingly, more than five million mt of steel will be needed to build thousands of wind turbines at sea by 2030. Planned solar and nuclear power plants are expected to require about 3.5 million mt of steel over the coming years. An estimated 1.5 million mt of steel will be needed to build the infrastructure for hydrogen production and distribution as well as large-scale carbon capture projects.

Tata Steel stated that achieving greater self-sufficiency has become vital after global events such as the pandemic and the war between Russia and Ukraine led to rocketing energy prices and significant government interventions to cap prices.


