Tata Steel transforms Corby steel tube manufacturing site

Monday, 19 April 2021 15:26:39 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Tata Steel UK, subsidiary of Indian steel producer Tata Steel, has announced that it is transforming its Corby steel tube manufacturing site in the East Midlands in the UK, which produces steel tube products from steel made at the company’s Port Talbot plant. The site produces vital products for everything from sports stadiums and iconic skyscrapers to hospital beds and renewable green energy schemes around the world.

Manufacturing processes on the site will be brought closer together as part of the £25 million scheme which is being paid for in part by the sale of land freed up by the changes as well as savings resulting from operational improvements.

Within the two-year investment project, a single high-tech warehouse will be built, and the rectangular hollow section processing line and the cold mill will be relocated and upgraded. A single site warehouse in the East Works, which will support 18,000 mt of finished tube products, will allow the closure of the South warehouse, while it will bring significant advantages to the current system, enabling the operations to rotate stock much more efficiently and reduce stock losses. The relocation of the rectangular hollow section processing line and the cold mill will improve operational efficiency and reduce energy consumption.

According to the company, the program will map out a sustainable future for the Corby site and lays the foundations for future growth.

“Steel is, and will continue to be, an essential part of the UK’s plans to decarbonize for the future. We need to ensure we are able to make and supply the products right here in the UK which will help transition to a net-zero future,” Sandip Biswas, chairman of Tata Steel UK, said.