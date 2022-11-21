Tata Steel to install digital scanning technology into BF No. 5 at Port Talbot

Monday, 21 November 2022 14:21:36 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Tata Steel Europe, a subsidiary of Indian steel producer Tata Steel, has announced that it will install a “Topscan” system, digital scanning technology, at its blast furnace No. 5 at its Port Talbot steelmaking site in the UK with an investment of £1 million.

The Topscan technology has the potential to save the company millions of pounds every year by reducing the amount of coke required in the furnace, and will reduce carbon emissions by at least 50,000 metric tons annually. The technology will also improve the furnace’s stability and efficiency.

The installation of Topscan technology at blast furnace No. 5 is expected to be completed by the end of November this year.