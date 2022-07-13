Tata Steel Netherlands launches low-carbon steel

Wednesday, 13 July 2022 11:50:40 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Tata Steel Netherlands, a subsidiary of Indian steelmaker Tata Steel, has announced that it has launched Zeremis Carbon Lite, steel with an allocated carbon reduction of up to 100 percent. The lower carbon intensity is based on carbon savings that the company has achieved since 2018.

The company will meet the growing demand for low-carbon steel in automotive, packaging and white goods industries with this new product. Thanks to the company’s current carbon savings, it can already offer its customers a significant amount of high-quality low-carbon steel.

The first offering of Zeremis Carbon Lite is a reduction in carbon intensity of 30 percent compared to the European average for steel products, for example hot rolled steel or cold rolled steel. If customers have higher carbon reduction targets, additional carbon reduction certificates can be awarded to ensure that these targets are met.

Tata Steel Netherlands aims to reduce carbon emissions by at least 30 percent by 2030 - when its first direct reduced iron plant installation is commissioned. By 2035, emissions should be 75 percent less. That is when the company will start producing large quantities of high-quality green steel. The company aims to produce completely carbon-neutral steel by 2050.