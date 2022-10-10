﻿
Tata Steel Europe’s finished steel output and sales down in H1 FY 2022-23

Monday, 10 October 2022 11:51:55 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Tata Steel Europe, a subsidiary of Indian steel producer Tata Steel, has announced its operational results for the second quarter (July-September) and the first half of the fiscal year 2022-23.

Accordingly, in the second quarter the company produced 2.40 million mt of finished steel, down by 1.6 percent quarter on quarter and down by 6.2 percent compared to the same quarter last year. The company’s finished steel sales in the given quarter totaled 1.88 million mt, decreasing by 12.1 percent both quarter on quarter and year on year, due to seasonal factors.

In the first half, Tata Steel Europe produced 4.84 million mt of finished steel, down by 7.4 percent, while its sales volume came to 4.02 million mt, decreasing by 10 percent, both year on year.


