Tata Steel commissions carbon capture plant at Jamshedpur steel mill BF

Wednesday, 15 September 2021 11:21:01 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian steelmaker Tata Steel has commissioned a 5 mt per day capacity carbon capture plant at its Jamshedpur steel mill, the first in India to adopt such carbon capture technology that extracts CO2 directly from blast furnace gas, a company official said on Wednesday, September 15.

The official said that Tata Steel will reuse the captured CO2 on site to promote the circular carbon economy. This carbon capture and utilisation (CCU) facility uses amine-based technology and makes the captured carbon available for onsite reuse.

The depleted CO2 gas is sent back to the gas network with increased calorific value. The project has been executed with technological support from Carbon Clean, a global leader in low-cost CO2 capture technology.

"The operational experience gathered from this CCU unit will give us the required data and confidence to establish larger carbon capture plants in future. As a next step, we aim to establish scaled-up facilities of CO2 capture integrated with utilisation avenues," Tata Steel CEO T V Narendran said.

“This will be in alignment with the Tata group's pioneering values and we have taken this strategic step in our journey towards decarbonisation. We will continue our quest to remain an industry leader in sustainability by setting new benchmarks for a better tomorrow," he added.