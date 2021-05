Tangshan Donggang to build a 5.0 million mt CRC project

Wednesday, 12 May 2021 10:37:40 (GMT+3) | Shanghai



China Metallurgical Group (CMG) has announced that it will construct a 5.0 million mt cold rolled coil (CRC) production project for Hebei Province-based Tangshan Donggang Metal Sheet Manufacturing Co., Ltd. The project will be located in Luan county in Tangshan, and will include 2 CRC plants, each with an annual production capacity of 2.5 million mt.

Most Recent Related Articles

CISA mills’ daily steel output up further in early May, stocks increase by 9.47 percent

Baosteel raises local HRC prices by $47/mt for June

Ex-China CRC prices up rapidly amid strong local market, though tax rebate not canceled

China’s HRC output rises more rapidly in Q1