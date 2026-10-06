Taiwan's Froch targets Q1 2027 start-up at Morocco stainless steel pipe plant

Taiwan-based stainless steel pipe producer Froch Enterprise is targeting the first quarter of 2027 for the start of commercial production at its new Moroccan plant, according to Moroccan media reports, as the company expands its overseas manufacturing presence to strengthen its supply capabilities for the European market.

Equipment installation advances ahead of year-end trial production

Equipment installation is progressing following adjustments to the project's original schedule, with commercial promotion activities planned for the fourth quarter of 2026 and trial production expected to begin before the end of the year, ahead of the transition to commercial operations in early 2027.

The investment, approved in 2023 with an announced budget of $30 million, forms part of Froch's strategy to diversify its production bases and establish manufacturing capacity closer to its European customers.

Initial monthly production target set at 2,000 mt

The facility is expected to have an initial production capacity of approximately 2,000 mt of stainless steel pipes per month, while its annual design capacity is reported at 30,000 mt. Froch expects the operation to contribute positively to profitability once production reaches a stable level.

Located on a site covering approximately 90,000 square meters, the plant will manufacture pipes primarily for industrial and construction applications, with most of its output destined for Europe. Once fully operational, the Moroccan unit could account for approximately 15–20 percent of Froch's total revenue.

Moroccan production base to strengthen European supply

The new plant is intended to shorten delivery times and improve proximity to customers currently supplied from Froch's Asian facilities. Moroccan news outlets reported that the investment also reflects the company's efforts to address the competitive pressures associated with tighter European steel import quotas and expand its regional supply options. The Moroccan operation is therefore expected to become an important component of Froch's international production network, supporting its access to European industrial and construction markets.