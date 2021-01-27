Taiwan’s CSC posts lower revenues for 2020

Wednesday, 27 January 2021 12:24:44 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Taiwan’s largest steelmaker China Steel Corporation (CSC) has announced that in December last year its carbon steel sales volume totaled 863,880 metric tons, accounting for 62 percent of domestic sales, while in 2020 its carbon steel sales volume amounted to 10.14 million mt, accounting for 66 percent of domestic sales.

In December, CSC’s operating revenues amounted to NTD 30.60 billion ($1.09 billion), up by 2.3 percent month on month. In the given month, the company’s operating income totaled NTD 2.38 billion ($85.26 million), compared to a NTD 2.08 billion income recorded in the previous month.

In 2020, CSC’s operating revenues amounted to NTD 314.78 billion ($11.23 billion), decreasing by 14 percent year on year. In the given period, the company’s operating income totaled NTD 2.29 billion ($81.95 million), compared to a NTD 12.58 billion income recorded in the same period last year.