Taiwan’s CSC posts higher operating revenues and income for November

Thursday, 14 December 2023 11:11:37 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Taiwan’s largest steelmaker China Steel Corporation (CSC) has announced that in November this year its carbon steel sales volume totaled 664,600 metric tons, while in the January-November period its carbon steel sales volume amounted to 7.14 million mt.

In November, CSC’s operating revenues amounted to NTD 29.86 billion ($955.13 million), up by 2.7 percent month on month. In the given month, the company’s operating income totaled NTD 1.26 billion ($40.44 million), compared to a NTD 517.43 million income recorded in the previous month.

In the January-November period this year, CSC’s operating revenues amounted to NTD 333.84 billion ($10.67 billion), decreasing by 20.2 percent year on year. In the given period, the company’s operating income totaled NTD 2.69 billion ($86.36 million), compared to a NTD 21.14 billion operating income recorded in the same period last year.