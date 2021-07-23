﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Taiwan’s basic metal export orders up 58 percent in H1

Friday, 23 July 2021 11:28:34 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the statistics released by the Taiwan Ministry of Economic Affairs, in June this year Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders amounted to $3.23 billion, up by 81.8 percent compared to June 2020 and increasing by 0.4 percent compared to the previous month. In May, Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders had recorded a 0.3 percent decrease month on month.

In the January-June period, the country’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders rose by 58.0 percent year on year to $17.57 billion.


Tags: Taiwan  Southeast Asia  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

22  Jul

Malaysia maintains AD duty on color coated coil from China, Vietnam
14  Jul

Indonesia’s Dexin Steel begins slab production
12  Jul

South Korea’s new car registrations up 15.2 percent in H1
08  Jul

Taiwan’s scrap imports down 16.5 percent in H1
07  Jul

Taiwan’s iron and steel export value up 33 percent in January-June