Taiwan’s basic metal export orders up 58 percent in H1

According to the statistics released by the Taiwan Ministry of Economic Affairs, in June this year Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders amounted to $3.23 billion, up by 81.8 percent compared to June 2020 and increasing by 0.4 percent compared to the previous month. In May, Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders had recorded a 0.3 percent decrease month on month.

In the January-June period, the country’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders rose by 58.0 percent year on year to $17.57 billion.