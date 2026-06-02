Taiwan imposes provisional AD duties on electrical steel from South Korea and China

Taiwan’s Customs Administration under the Ministry of Finance has announced that provisional antidumping duties will be imposed on imports of cold-rolled flat non-oriented electrical steel from South Korea and China as of June 8, 2026, for a period of four months.

According to the Customs Administration, the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Economic Affairs have made a preliminary determination that dumping exists in the antidumping investigation concerning the products in question and that such dumping has caused material injury to the domestic industry. The Customs Administration stated that the provisional measures aim to prevent further injury to the domestic industry during the investigation period.

The provisional antidumping duty rate for South Korean steelmaker POSCO, together with exporters POSCO International Corporation, Donghwa Corporation, Hyosung TNC Corporation and Toyota Tsusho Korea Corporation, has been set at 45.68%. Other South Korean producers or exporters will be subject to a provisional duty rate of 49.84%.

Meanwhile, all producers or exporters from China will be subject to a provisional antidumping duty rate of 26.44%.

The Customs Administration further stated that the Ministry of Finance is expected to complete its final determination on whether dumping has occurred within 60 days from the day following the announcement of the preliminary determination.