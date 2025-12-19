Taiwan launches AD on NOES from S. Korea and China

Taiwan’s Custom Administration under the Ministry of Finance has announced that it has launched an antidumping (AD) investigation into cold rolled non-oriented electric steel (NOES) products from South Korea and China.

The investigation was launched upon the request of domestic producer China Steel Corporation (CSC), alleging that the products in question have been dumped and have harmed Taiwan’s industry. The ministry will assess whether domestically produced similar goods have suffered unfair competition from imported products.

The ministry will also announce the determination results of the retroactive imposition of dumping duties when the final dumping determination is completed.

The products subject to investigation are under codes 72107010, 72107020, 72107030, 72107090, 72109010, 72109020, 72109030, 72109090, 72124010, 72124020, 72124030, 72124090, 72125010, 72125020, 72125030, 72125090, 72251100, 72251910, 72251920, 72251930, 72259910, 72261100, 72261910, 72261920, 72261930, and 72269990.