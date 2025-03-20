 |  Login 
Taiwan extends AD duties on CR stainless steel from China, S. Korea

Thursday, 20 March 2025 14:33:29 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) has announced the final results of the sunset reviews of the antidumping duty (AD) orders on cold rolled stainless steel from China and South Korea.

Accordingly, the MOEA has decided to extend the antidumping duties on import stainless steel from China and South Korea for five years, stating that, if the antidumping duties are stopped, dumping might continue or reoccur. The MOEA has determined the antidumping duties for Chinese exporters at 38.11 percent and for South Korean exporters at 37.65 percent, valid until March 17, 2030.

The products in question are mainly of SUS 300 series stainless steel, mainly including SUS301, 304, 304L, 316, 316L and 321, falling under the HS codes of 7219329011, 7219329012, 7219329019, 7219339011, 7219339012, 7219339019, 7219349011, 7219349012, 7219349019, 7219359011, 7219359012, 7219359019, 7220209011, 7220209012 and 7220209019.


