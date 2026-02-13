 |  Login 
Taiwan preliminarily finds dumping of CR non-oriented electrical steel from S. Korea and China

Friday, 13 February 2026 14:07:43 (GMT+3)

Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs has announced that its Trade Remedy Review Council has preliminarily determined in its antidumping investigation into imports of cold rolled non-grain-oriented electrical steel products originating from South Korea and China that there is reasonable indication of damage to domestic industry.

The preliminary finding marks a key step forward in the trade relief review process, which examines whether imports are being sold at dumped prices and causing material harm to the domestic steel industry.

During the investigation period between January 2012 to September 2015, imports of the given products from South Korea and China increased significantly year by year, while prices continued to decline.

After the Ministry of Economic Affairs notifies the Ministry of Finance of the results of its preliminary investigation into industry injury, the Ministry of Finance must make a preliminary determination on whether dumping has occurred within 70 days from the day following the delivery of the notification and decide whether to impose provisional antidumping duties.


